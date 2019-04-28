|
CHARLES EDWARD ZWARTENDYK
November 18, 1924 - April 17, 2019
Charles (Chuck) Zwartendyk, 94, was born in Bakersfield on November 18, 1924 to Mabel and Nick Zwartendyk and passed away on April 17, 2019, with Mary, his wife of 74 years, and family by his side. He graduated from KCUHS, now Bakersfield High School, and attended one year at Bakersfield College before joining the Navy in 1942, serving until the end of WWII. Working at several stateside locales as an aviation machinist, he met Mary, the "Love of His Life", at the USO where she was a volunteer. They married in 1944 and at the close of the war returned to Bakersfield where Chuck managed the family business, Molhook Machine Works, for 38 years. Chuck was a hard worker who took pride in whatever he did, but while work was important, the most important part of his life was his family, and he was always sure to be home every night for dinner with the family. Among Chuck's many hobbies were photography, woodworking, reading mysteries, and eating chocolate. He constructed and remodeled his family's homes and helped with remodeling his daughter's home. On a smaller scale Chuck enjoyed building dollhouses and toy boxes and making cookies for his grandchildren Quick with a joke, Chuck loved to laugh. He was proud to be in the 25 Gallon club at Houchin Community Blood Bank, affecting many lives, but he joked that he just did it for the free donuts.
Chuck and Mary saw much of the world with trips to Hong Kong, Egypt, Mexico and throughout Europe and RVing around the US.
Chuck was a proud 50-year member of the Meudell-Oildale Masonic Lodge and was a Past Worshipful Master and served as Secretary for many years. He was also on the Board of Directors of Kern Central Credit Union.
Chuck is survived by his wife Mary, daughters Cheri Schuricht and Kay Hall (Mic), grandchildren Carly Cloer (Terry), Lisa Hamilton (Joel), Matt Hall (Irma), and Chris Hall (Rijya) plus 12 great-grandchildren. He loved bragging about them all.
The family would like to thank the staff of both Optimal Hospice and Brookdale Riverwalk for their kindness, care, and attention.
A Service will be held at 10:45 on April 29, 2019 at the Bakersfield National Cemetery 30338 East Bear Mountain Blvd, Arvin, California.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or .