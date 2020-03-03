|
|
CHARLES "CHARLIE" HARLAND MCNUTT
February 24, 1953 - February 23, 2020
Charles "Charlie" Harland McNutt, who will be remembered fondly by his family as the sweetest and most gentle among us, passed late in the day Sunday, February 23. He was one day shy of his 67th birthday.
Charlie loved to help people, especially family. He spent most of his time with his dear sister Barbara Rutledge Ludy and beloved mother Hazel McNutt.
He was an amateur musician who taught himself guitar and enjoyed country music of all eras. With his good-natured, easygoing laugh and ever-present overalls, he always managed to put friends and family instantly at ease.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother Nellie Phipps, father Joel McNutt, and brothers Michael and Donnie McNutt. He is survived by his son Joel and daughter-in-law Cassandra McNutt; granddaughters Emily, Hannah and Jacqueline and Jaeline McNutt; mother Hazel McNutt; sisters Barbara Rutledge Ludy, and Bonnie Engbrecht; uncle and aunt Ben and Lillian Phipps and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at Greenlawn Southwest Cemetery, 2739 Panama Ln. in Bakersfield, with internment at 2 p.m.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 3, 2020