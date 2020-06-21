Charles Hernandez

CHARLES I. HERNANDEZ

June 28, 1941-June 8, 2020

"Daddy-O" On Monday, June 8, 2020 Charles Ireno Hernandez, surrounded by his loving family, went to be with his Lord and Savior at the age of 78, after a six-month struggle to regain his health following a diagnosis of kidney cancer.

Charles was born and raised in Bakersfield, CA. to Joseph and Helen Hernandez. He attended local parochial schools including Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School, graduated from Garces Memorial High School and attended Bakersfield College.

Charles was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, godfather, coach and mentor.

Charles was always ready to support any organization that needed help and his BBQ dinners were stuff of legend and are still talked about today. He coached little league baseball many years with the Fairfax Junior Baseball Club, he was an avid East Bakersfield High School Booster and was a charter member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 8899.

Charles was a lifelong LA RAM fan and could be found Sundays with a cold beverage in front of the TV cheering his team on. He was an ardent car enthusiast who was ahead of his time and set many trends through the numerous cars he owned during his youth. At a young age he was given the name "Daddy-O" by his neighborhood friends and family members that remained with him throughout his lifetime.

Charles was known as the "Family Storyteller" and could weave a yarn with the wink of an eye. To this day, the family is still not sure which stories are fact and which are fiction. "I guess we'll never know."

His sly wit and sense of humor will be sorely missed by his family and friends as well as his contagious laughter.

Charles was employed with the Kern County Parks and Recreation Department for 33 years and received many awards and commendations and was recognized for his loyalty and years of service.

Daddy-O and his wife SuzAnne were married for 44 years. They enjoyed cruising to Alaska, Mexico and Canada. He loved their yearly beach vacations with their children, grandchildren and friends. Charles and SuzAnne always looked forward to their yearly Laughlin trip with the Hernandez family. Daddy-O also enjoyed contributing to various Indian Reservations on a regular basis.

Charles and SuzAnne hosted regular Sunday family dinners and every Holiday get-together. His Christmas Prime Rib dinners will be dearly missed.

Charles was one of eleven children and was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Helen Hernandez, brothers, Richard Hernandez, Alfred Hernandez and sisters, Marcelina Sotelo, Margaret Hernandez and Dolores Rementegui. Surviving siblings include sisters, Anita Correa, Carmen Martinez, Evelyn Cotera and Ramona Hernandez and brothers, Frank and Robert Hernandez.

Charles is survived by his loving wife, SuzAnne, his two children, Charley (Iris) and Sarah (Gordon) and daughter of his heart, Marisol Mananes. Additionally, he is survived by his 8 grandchildren, Lily, Olivia, Mia, Mila and Emma Hernandez and Avery, Cameron and Gianna Cooper.

The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation for the staff at Kern Medical Center for their wonderful care, compassion and support given to Charles and his family during this difficult time.

Services are as follows; Visitation, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Basham Funeral Care, 3312 Niles St. from 5pm to 7 pm with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6pm. Church services, 10am, Thursday, June 25, 2020, St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 900 "H" Street, burial immediately following at Union Cemetery, Sunrise Section, 730 Potomac Ave Bakersfield, CA.

Adhering to the current pandemic guidelines the family and friends are required to wear face masks during visitation and church services. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided.

Note: LA Rams fans are encouraged to wear their colors.