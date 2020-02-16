|
|
CHARLES HUGH BOLES
1937 - 2020
Charles Hugh Boles was born in Los Angeles on June 20, 1937, to Hugh Boles and Modena Self Boles. After the death of his father, his mother married Alcide Thibodeau who raised him as a beloved son. Charles graduated from El Rancho High in Pico Rivera in 1955. He married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Cox, on December 21, 1957. Charles graduated from Long Beach State College with a degree in music and began a teaching career in 1960 with the Bakersfield City School District where he taught band and orchestra at Golden State and later Curran Junior High, completing his 41 year teaching career as a science instructor at both Washington and Compton Junior High Schools. Mr. Boles relished his time with students and organized events such as family bicycle rides to Buena Vista Lake for band members. He was also a past president of the Bakersfield Elementary Teachers Association, a service to his colleagues in which he took great pride. He and Nancy travelled the world visiting the major cities of Europe, China, North America, and the Middle East, enriching experiences all, though he took equal pride in his family home in Boxley Valley, Arkansas. Charles was a deep thinker, loyal friend, and wise counselor. He had an eye for detail and loved good music, a fine meal, history, philosophy, and Jesus. Charles' greatest source of joy and fiercest love was for family. He loved get-togethers with family and dear friends, holiday meals, and Sunday dinners gathered around the table where he was sure to keep your glass filled and the mood jovial. He delighted in spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and was devoted to his beloved wife, to whom he was married for 62 years until his passing.
Charles was called home to heaven after a brief illness on February 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father Hugh Boles, stepfather Alcide Thibodeau, and daughter-in-law Gina Boles. He is survived by his mother, Modena Thibodeau; wife Nancy Boles; son and daughter in law Michael and Kimberly Boles; son and daughter in law Jonathan and Lisa Boles; grandson Nathan Boles; granddaughters Victoria Gomez and husband Albert, Jessica Boles-Lohman and husband Kevin, Katherine Elliott and husband Mark; 5 great grandchildren; brother Joe Thibodeau and wife Peggy, sister Cindy Gjersvold and husband Doug; Aunt Mary Jo Lewis, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside services will be held Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 at Resurrection Church, 48 Manor Street. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Bakersfield Rescue Mission or the .
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19, 2020