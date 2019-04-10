|
CHARLES JOSEPH CLARK
September 29, 1924 - April 4, 2019
Charles Joseph Clark passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019 at the age of 94. Charles spent the last days of his life surrounded by his wife of 63 years and loving family.
Charles was born on September 29, 1924 in Nettleton, Pennsylvania to parents William and Velma Clark.
In 1956 he married the love of his life Shirley and they were blessed with one son, Tom Clark and three grandchildren, Ashley, Matthew, and Courtney.
At 18 years old Charles was commissioned to the U.S.S Boston in WWII. He received a presidential citation from President Truman for his honorable service and he was extremely proud of that.
Charles and Shirley grew up in the same small town of Charleroi, Pennsylvania but did not meet until she took a vacation to California in 1955. Shirley said if they stayed together a year, they would be together forever, and they did just that.
Charles moved to California in the early 1950's where he started his own business in sales and achieved several accomplishments before retirement in 1992.
Charles was a man full of integrity and wisdom. He spread his wisdom to everyone that he crossed paths with. He taught us all the keys to a good life, and so many other things. We had so many happy, exciting, and memorable years together, all because of Charles.
He was preceded in death by his parents William and Velma, and his brothers William, Donald, and Jack.
He is survived by his wife Shirley, son Tom (Leesa), and grandchildren Ashley, Matthew and Courtney and brother Tom (Linda), sister-in-law Philomena Tillman, and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on April 10, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at the Bakersfield National Cemetery, with full military honors at 30338 East Bear Mountain Blvd, Arvin, CA 93203.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to in Charles Clark's honor.