|
|
CHARLES KENNETH COOPER
May 20, 1935 - July 3, 2019
Ken, "Mr. Cooper", 84, passed with his family at his bedside following a battle of Alzheimer's.
Ken was the youngest of 10 children from Redrock, Arkansas that resided in Bakersfield since 1958. He loved his family second to none. Ken worked in the concrete business for over 40 years. He enjoyed house boating, golf, country music, concerts, prime rib Tuesday's at Luigi's, Friday steak night at The Eagles Club, and his yellow belly's.
He is survived by his wife Sandra Cooper of 61 years; children Cheryl Kyner (Ron), Kenny Cooper (Marlene), Lisa Pearcy (Stan), Michael Cooper (Sara); grandchildren Keith Hooper, Jami Coughran, Tara Anderson, Megan Cooper; great grandchildren Tyler Hooper, Nolan Scheidemantel, Kaycee Crabrtee, and Bella Mather.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 9, 5:00pm - 8:00pm and a memorial service Wednesday, July 10, 11:00am at Basham Funeral Care, 3312 Niles St.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 9, 2019