Charles L. Patrick

Charles L. Patrick Obituary

CHARLES L. PATRICK
February 3, 1938 - October 30, 2019

Charlie Patrick was born February 3, 1938 in Altus, Oklahoma. He was raised in Shafter, CA and graduated from Shafter High School.

He is survived by his wife, Carol, of 57 years; daughter, LeAnne and granddaughter Peyton; daughter, Kelley Scott and husband Kip; grandchildren, Jordan Scott, Kellen Scott (Alissa), Jeff Scott (Timi); great grandchildren Chrissy (Steven), Brandon, Haiden, Colby, Truxton, Aerie, and Ellie; brother, Murphy Patrick (Florence) and nieces and nephews.

Charlie worked for Southern Pacific Railroad and later became a building contractor and real estate broker. He and Carol established Mid Valley Real Estate where they worked together for many years. He loved anything with wheels, especially Corvettes. He loved to tinker in his garage and work on motors, and antique telephones. He enjoyed vacations with family and friends in Bass Lake and Pismo Beach.

Memorial service will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Greenlawn Chapel at 3700 River Blvd. at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 3, 2019
