CHARLES "CHUCK" M. BOLES
1957 - 2019
Chuck was born on June 27, 1957 to John and Elaine (Helean) Boles in Santa Cruz, CA. He was the third of four sons. He passed from this life on November 16, 2019 in Palm Springs, CA from injuries sustained in a car accident in Blythe, CA.
Chuck grew up with his brothers and cousins playing on the beach at Capitola and in the orchards behind their house in San Jose.
After high school in 1976 Chuck enlisted in the U.S. Army and proudly served his country for three years, spending the majority of that time stationed in Panama. During his time in Panama his mother took a cruise through the Panama Canal. When the captain discovered she had a son stationed in Panama, he arranged for Chuck to come on board for a day. Chuck was greeted by the whole ship and had dinner at the captain's table. He always said that was the best food he ever had!
Chuck was honorably discharged in 1979 and began his 30 year long career as a plumber at his father John's plumbing company in Bakersfield, CA. His brother Tom describes him as a "ditch digging machine" in his younger years and a "good finish guy".
In 1989 Chuck met Tricia Harbison and they were together from then on until his death.
One of Chuck's best qualities was his love for animals, especially dogs. He enjoyed taking his dogs to Pismo Beach to stay in the travel trailer every summer; going with Tricia on week long or two-week long road trips to see the sights of America; attending Nascar races; and eating out, especially Basque and Italian.
Chuck is preceded in death by his mother Elaine, his father John, his oldest brother Bob and his two favorite dogs J.B. and Junior. He leaves behind his partner Tricia; his brothers Tom (Patty) and Pat (Sible); his four sweet dogs Amber, Pepper, Gigi and Dino and a large group of extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be held for Chuck on December 3, 2019 at 10:45am at the Bakersfield National Cemetery located at 30338 E. Bear Mountain Boulevard. Lunch will be held at Noriega's after the service to celebrate Chuck's life.
He will be forever loved.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 3, 2019