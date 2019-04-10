|
CHARLES MICHAEL LUMIS
April 20, 1968 - April 2, 2019
Charles Michael Lumis, 50, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019 at the Hoffman Hospice House in Bakersfield, California.
He is survived by his brother, Bruce, sister-in-law, Michelle (Tison), nephew Jonah (Monsibais) and niece, Gianna.
Charles was preceded in death by his father, Bob Lumis and mother, Celina Lumis.
Charles was born in Bakersfield, California on April 20, 1968 and was a graduate of Bakersfield High School.
He worked for many years as a customer service agent for medical supply companies in town.
He was a loving and giving person and helped many people during his lifetime.
Charles was an avid Dodgers' fan. He also loved the Los Angeles Kings and all forms of auto racing. He was an avid reader (often with a trademark cigar in his mouth) and most people will tell you that he could often be seen with literature in his hands- everything from classics like "Moby Dick" to the newest "Car and Driver" magazine. He had an extremely quick wit and could talk to you about pretty much anything.
We would like to thank the teams at Kingston Health Center and the Hoffman Hospice House for their compassion and empathy with Charles' end-of-life care. Very special thanks also to Monsignor Perry Kavookjian of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.
Additional thanks to his best friend, Brian Landgraff, life-long friend, Weyman Yuen, and long-time friend Terry Dahl for being by his side, providing comfort and support during Charles' last days.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Charles' name to a .
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, April 12th, 12:00 PM at Stockdale Country Club.