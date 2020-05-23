CHARLES "FUZZY" OWEN
1929 - 2020 Charles "Fuzzy" Owen was born on April 30, 1929, in Vilonia, Arkansas, to Robert and Dorothy Owen. He was the second born of five children. He grew up just outside of Conway on Squirrel Hill. He worked at his dad's auto repair shop working on cars, hauling cattle, and doing the bookkeeping all before the age of 16. At seventeen, he and his best friend Max headed to Bakersfield, California, rented a room from his aunt and Cousin Lewis Talley. He went on to play at all the local clubs and began to make lifelong connections in country music. He was called to the Army in 1951, and sent to Korea as a Sergeant in the 3rd Infantry Division, 7th Infantry Regiment Company C. He was promoted to radio operator for his company commander and then as a truck driver for supplies and ammo. When he returned to Bakersfield, he began a long career in country music as a songwriter, singer, musician, and business manager. He worked in country music and toured until the passing of his lifelong friend Merle Haggard in 2016. He was baptized at the age of 88 at Valley Baptist Church, and began a new friendship with Pastor Phil Neighbors. He and Pastor Phil went on to author a book about Fuzzy's incredible life's adventure. Fuzzy was married to Phyllis until her passing in 2012. They had two daughters together, Cindy (Clint) Blackhawk, Robin (Calvin) Martens, four grandchildren, Carly (Casey) Ploeger and John Blackhawk, Cristen and Chad Schaeffer, three great-grandchildren, Cylus Schaeffer, Liam and Jude Ploeger. He is also survived by his younger sister Wanda Rayburn, sisters-in-law Ramona Copeland and Sherrell Gamboa, and many other dear family members and so many special friends he remained in touch with over the years. There will be a public viewing at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Tuesday, May 26th, from 1:00 to 5:00 PM. Burial will be private, but a remembrance will be held at a later date due to the current situation. In lieu of flowers, Fuzzy's favorite charities were the ASPCA, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Wounded Warriors, and he was a member of Valley Baptist Church.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 23, 2020.