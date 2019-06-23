|
PASTOR CHARLES R. LACK
September 28, 1944 - June 13, 2019
Pastor Charles R. Lack was born September 28, 1944, in Iola, Kansas, to Charlie & Mary Lack. As a young boy his family moved to CA where he graduated in 1962 from Ventura HS. He was accepted into the Int. Brotherhood of Electrical Workers as the youngest apprentice at that time. Acknowledging the call of God on his life, he graduated from Azusa Pacific University. Upon moving to Taft, Charles started his own electrical company, Western States Electric along with Salt-T-Water Inc. which sold salt water to the Navy at Elk Hills.
In 1981 Charles met and married the love of his life, Sylvia Ann, and together they enjoyed golfing, camping, travel, missionary trips to Africa, and anything they could do together.
On Easter Sunday 1985 Pastors Charles & Sylvia had their first service as Vessels of Honor Ministries with 15 people in attendance. Over the past 34 years God has blessed Vessels with countless salvations, healings, marriages, and births.
Services to the Lord and the community include: Aglow International as Advisor to the Bakersfield A. M. Aglow and Advisor for the Southern San Joaquin Area Aglow Team; Chaplain for Kern County Sheriff's Office and Bakersfield Police Department for over 2 decades; and recently joined the Board for 'North of River Sanitary District.' Pastor Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie & Mary; brother, Dan Austin; and, brother-in-law, Terry Peters. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sylvia; daughter, CarrieLynn (P.D.) Kiser of NV; son, Charles (Tanya) Lack of TX; son, Cevin (Cindy) Lack & son, Philip Abshier, all of Bakersfield; and Daughter-In-Law, Dana (Ron) Holman of CA; Grandchildren are Cody & Cheyenne Kiser, Teri Lynn Abshier; Victoria & William Lack; Carrie Rae Brock; and, David McInnis & Whitney Baxter; and 3 great grandchildren; brother, Jack (Judy) Austin; sister, Fonza Peters, as well as loving nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, including his entire family of Vessels of Honor. They were all Pastor Charles' life and great passion!
Celebration of Life will be held at Valley Baptist, OLIVE DRIVE CAMPUS, 5500 Olive Drive, Friday June 28, 2019, 10:00AM. Interment services to be held at Greenlawn River Boulevard with reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Pastor Charles' last project of a new roof for Vessels of Honor would be appreciated found online at 'Go Fund Me' ( www.gofundme.com/pastor-charles-lack-memorial-roof-fund ) or mailed to: Vessels of Honor Ministries, 225 Chester Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93301.
