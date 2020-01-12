|
CHARLES RICHARD JENSEN
December 1, 1930 - December 13, 2019
On Friday, December 13th, 2019 Charles "Chuck" Jensen, loving husband and father of two, passed away at age 89.
Chuck was larger than life, both in stature and personality. He and his late wife Betty raised their family of four in Bakersfield, CA where they enjoyed all things outdoors. Most weekends were spent at the archery range, or out fishing, always surrounded by friends and family. Chuck's beloved RV, deemed the 'Chuckabego', was the Jensen family chariot; in it they explored lakes and campsites all over California.
Chuck and Betty made an art of bringing people together, and valued community and teamwork above all else. From the neighborhood in Bakersfield where they raised their family, to the communities in Wofford Heights and Eureka where they spent their retirement, Chuck and Betty brought joy and laughter wherever they went and fostered a sense of community and belonging for the countless people who loved them.
Chuck spent his career as the Fleet Vehicle Director for the California Highway Patrol of Kern County. He was a skilled mechanic and expert wood worker. He valued attention to detail, dedication and hard work, and spent thousands of hours in his shop designing and building expertly crafted furniture for his family to enjoy.
Chuck's late wife Betty was an accomplished, beautiful force to be reckoned with. She claimed that before she met Chuck she struggled with shyness. Chuck loved her so completely and provided a loving space for Betty to grow into herself and find her voice, and what a voice it was!
No two people were ever as well suited to each other as were Chuck and Betty. They valued hard work and joie de vivre in equal and balanced measure. The boisterous laughter that proceeded them wherever they went in life continues to ring brightly in the hearts of their loved ones.
Chuck is survived by his two children and their spouses: his son Jim Jensen and his wife Paul Jensen, and his daughter Kelle Black and her husband Glenn Black. He also leaves a beautiful legacy of six grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Everyone who knew and loved Chuck is invited to the service celebrating his long and joyful life; it will be held at 12 noon on January 19th at OT Cookhouse in Taft, CA.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 12, 2020