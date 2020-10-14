Charles Snyder

CHARLES MONTGOMEY (MONTY) SNYDER

OCTOBER 27, 1946 - SEPTEMBER 16, 2020

Monty was born at Cottage Hospital, Oildale, CA.

to Vernon Claire Snyder and Irene Faye Preston Snyder. He died from complications of Multiple Myeloma cancer, Diabetes, Heart failure & COPD.

He graduated from Redwood High in Visalia, CA.

in 1964 and joined the U.S. Airforce. He was a Vietnam veteran. He had a variety of jobs over the years and retired from Bakersfield College as a Network Manager.

Monty leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Patty, daughter Jennifer and son Kenton. Also his bothers Bruce and Steve and granddaughters Melinda and Aspen, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his parents, aunts, uncle and grandparents.

No services per his request.

pattysnyder@me.com