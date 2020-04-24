Charlie Alvin Williams
1936 - 2020
CHARLIE ALVIN WILLIAMS June 3, 1936 - April 13, 2020 Charlie was born in Burke County, GA. The first child of the late Wyatt and Henrietta Williams. Charlie joined the Army in 1955. Upon completion of service, he relocated to Bakersfield California. He then began his educational pursuit at Bakersfield College, while working for Sears automotive as a journeyman. After 32 years of dedicated service, Charlie worked himself through the ranks securing a managerial position where he continued to thrive throughout his tenure. He enjoyed driving to the coast, hunting, fishing, and mentoring his grand and great grandchildren. Charlie is survived by his daughters Cynthia Minnifield, Sarah Williams, Josephine Lane, Deborah Williams, sons Christopher Williams, Mark Williams, sisters Lily Sherrod, Rutha Harrison, brothers Paul Williams, Wyatt Williams III, and Melvin Williams. In addition, Charlie was blessed with several grand and great grandchildren, which will miss him dearly. Charlie is preceded in death by one son, Charles Williams, and three sisters, Hattie Bynes, Henrietta Dykes, Martha Williams and one brother, Odissee Williams. Family members will honor Charlie's memory and his service to his country in a home going service on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 9:30am until 1:30pm at Rucker's Mortuary, 301 Baker Street, Bakersfield, California. Regrettably, due to the current mandates on social distancing and gatherings, as a result of the COVID 19 virus, this service is by invitation only. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to your favorite charity in Charlie's name.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
29
Service
9:30 - 1:30 PM
Rucker's Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Rucker's Mortuary
301 Baker Street
Bakersfield, CA 93305
(661)322-2001
