CHARLOTTE JUNE (CLOUR) SCHWEBEL March 6, 1942 - April 14, 2020 Charlotte Schwebel, 78, passed away in the arms of her son on April 14, 2020. Charlotte was born on March 6, 1942 in Abilene, Texas to Albert and Bonnie Clour. She moved to Bakersfield as a young child. She had one younger sister Loretta whom she adored. Charlotte attended Beardsley School and graduated from North High in 1960. She married her high school sweetheart Ralph Schwebel on June 25, 1960 shortly after graduating. She went on to attend beauty school and worked as a beautician. Eventually, life took her in a different direction. She joined her husband at his plastering drywall company, where she helped to run the business until her retirement in 1997. Charlotte loved the outdoors. She enjoyed spending time at their mountain cabin on Poso Creek and their home in Pismo Beach. She loved cooking for her family, gardening, and especially loved spending time with her three grandsons. She also enjoyed crocheting and needle point in her spare time. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Ralph Schwebel, parents Albert and Bonnie Clour, and sister Loretta Reese. She is survived by her son Brent, his wife Kish, her three grandsons Matthew, Jared and Austin, and her dear friend Tom McCullum. Visitation will be Thursday, April 23, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast. There will be a private graveside service for family members on Friday April 24, 2020 at 11:00 am.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 21, 2020.