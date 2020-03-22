|
Charlotte Reeder Brock
March 2, 1929 - March 12, 2020
Mother, and Businesswoman.
A private graveside service will be held for Charlotte Reeder Brock, 91, who died peacefully in Bakersfield surrounded by her family and loved ones. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
Charlotte was one of four children born to Bernie and Ethel Reeder in Bakersfield. Just weeks old, her family left for Missouri where they lived for nearly five years, eventually returning in a Ford Model T. The road trip lasted three weeks. Her family was very poor, victims of the Great Depression, and Charlotte learned early on from her mother how to stretch a dollar. Charlotte grew up in a neighborhood near Brundage Lane and Union Avenue and attended Emerson Junior High School and Kern County Union High School. After graduation, she worked for several years as a switchboard operator for Pacific Bell Telephone Company. She married Carl Geier in 1949 and their union was blessed with two daughters. A woman always ahead of her time, even at the young age of 24, Charlotte was telemarketing decades before it became a common practice. After the couple divorced, Charlotte sold eggs over the phone in order to support herself and her two young daughters. Charlotte met and later married Warren Brock. She helped raise his son Gary before the couple welcomed a son, Eric. By the late 1950's Charlotte had discovered the excitement and success of real estate development - buying land, building a house on the property, then selling it. She opened her own office - Town Country Realty in 1958. Her first subdivision was at Dean and Glenn Streets in the Rosedale area, followed by five more over the years. Charlotte also developed commercial properties including the Lone Oak Inn and Lounge, the Dar Dana Hotel, and the Sweetwater Restaurant at the junction of Interstate 5 and Highway 58. Also in the 1950's she acquired property at Brundage Lane and Chester Avenue where her realty office doubled as a dress shop and interior design business. She remained active in the real estate industry for more than 60 years, and served as president of the Women's Division of the Bakersfield Board of Realtors.
Tough and strong, working in what, at the time, was a male-dominated profession, Charlotte was 'the great delegator'. When she wasn't buying and selling real estate, she was shopping estate sales, always on the hunt for 'pretties' as she called her treasure trove of collectables.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Bonnie and brother Warren Reeder, her first and second husbands, her grandson Mark, and her longtime companion Dick Carr. Those left to cherish her memory are her brother Wayne Reeder, daughters Carla and son-in-law Kim Andreatta, Dee Dee and her longtime companion Gene Buckles, her son Eric and daughter-in-law Jennifer, stepson Gary and his wife Donna. She is also survived by grandchildren Kevin, Chad, Matthew, Amy, Paige and Tara Brock, along with great-grandchildren Meyer, Hazel, Raef, Luke, and dear friend Martha Bowers.
Special thanks to her longtime caregiver Linda Simmons, and Mary Vasinda, owner of Around the Clock, whose kindness and guidance through the last year were invaluable.
Heartfelt appreciation to Luz and Irish from the home health care service, Dr. William Gilli, Bakersfield Community Hospice, and her bookkeeper Amy Hong.
In lieu of flowers, Charlotte's memory may be honored with a donation in her name to to the Bakersfield Salvation Army, 4417 Wilson Road, Bakersfield, CA 93309 or visiting www.bakersfield.salvationarmy.org .
Charlotte found great fulfillment in her work, and often said 'You have to have a reason to get up. Get your lipstick on and get to work'. Her motto will continue to inspire us all.
