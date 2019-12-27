|
|
Charlyn Jo Rice
October 16, 1938 - December 14, 2019
Charlyn was born in Forum, Arkansas (near Eureka Springs) to Henry Marshall and Mildred Grimes. She graduated from Delano High School in 1956, where she was a cheerleader and met her high school sweetheart and love of her life Truman Creth Rice. They married and raised son Jerry and daughter Lori in Wasco, California. Over her lifetime Charlyn filled many roles including being a bank teller for Union Bank, secretary for Maple Elementary School, and bookkeeper for the family business Road Runner Hay Service; but her proudest role was being mother to Jerry and Lori. Charyln never missed a game and was always her children's biggest supporter.
Together Charlyn and Creth built a beautiful family and legacy; and would have been married 64 years on December 17th. They shared the fullest and greatest 64 years any two people could hope to celebrate.
Charlyn went to be with the Lord peacefully, surrounded by family and loved ones. She is reunited with her loving daughter Lori Isaac, son-in-law Danny Isaac, and parents. Charlyn is survived by her son Jerry Rice, sisters Jacquelyn Miller, and Carolyn Sanders; grandchildren Garrett, Michelle, Melissa, Brittany, Justine, and Michael; and great-grandchildren Tayler, Ethan, Aidan, Scotty, and Dylan.
Charlyn was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandma, and GG. She loved to travel and especially loved the beach. She was an exceptional homemaker and brought life to those around her. Those who knew Charlyn often describe her as the most beautiful woman they have ever known. Those who knew her well will tell you she was one of the most loving and kind people. Charlyn was known for her strength, humor, generosity, authenticity, sweet heart, and adventurous spirit. She was a blessing to her family and friends; and is dearly missed.
Family and friends will gather for a celebration of Charlyn's life this Saturday, December 28th, 2019 at 1:30pm at the Rice Bowl located 1119 18thStreet, Bakersfield, California 93301. All are welcome to come and join in this celebration.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 27, 2019