CHESNI DIXON-MESKE

December 12, 1976 - November 2, 2020

Chesni Dixon-Meske, age 43, passed away on November 2, 2020. She is survived by her husband, David and her seven children, who were her biggest blessings, Natalie (age 14), Tori (age 12), Zane (age 11), Laci (age 11), Ava (age 10), Jack (age 8) and Allie (age 7). Chesni was a 1995 graduate of Bakersfield High School. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Resource Management with a concentration in Land Use Planning & Policy from CSU Bakersfield. She was a passionate commercial real estate broker and in her spare time she loved to run and swim. As a long-time athlete, giving back to kids through coaching was her extraordinary passion.

Besides her children, Chesni is survived by her parents, Dearl and Joy Dixon, her brothers Ramey and his wife Anna, and John and his wife Rachel. She leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and many friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest Celebration of Life Center on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be given to well-wishers' favorite charities in Chesni's memory or donations can be made toward Chesni's children's college fund.