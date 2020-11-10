1/1
Cheni Dixon-Meske
1976 - 2020
CHESNI DIXON-MESKE
December 12, 1976 - November 2, 2020

Chesni Dixon-Meske, age 43, passed away on November 2, 2020. She is survived by her husband, David and her seven children, who were her biggest blessings, Natalie (age 14), Tori (age 12), Zane (age 11), Laci (age 11), Ava (age 10), Jack (age 8) and Allie (age 7). Chesni was a 1995 graduate of Bakersfield High School. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Resource Management with a concentration in Land Use Planning & Policy from CSU Bakersfield. She was a passionate commercial real estate broker and in her spare time she loved to run and swim. As a long-time athlete, giving back to kids through coaching was her extraordinary passion.

Besides her children, Chesni is survived by her parents, Dearl and Joy Dixon, her brothers Ramey and his wife Anna, and John and his wife Rachel. She leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and many friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest Celebration of Life Center on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be given to well-wishers' favorite charities in Chesni's memory or donations can be made toward Chesni's children's college fund.


Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest
2739 Panama Lane
Bakersfield, CA 93313
(661) 834-8820
