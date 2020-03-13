|
CHERI ANN (FINCH) VANDEMARK
1944 - 2020
Cheri Ann Finch VanDeMark passed away peacefully at age 76 with her family members at her side on March 5 after a long battle with lung disease. Cheri was born on February 14, 1944 in San Francisco, CA. Her family moved to Germany when her father enlisted in the US Army Air Corps and was assigned to Germany. Cheri attended an American school while in Germany until her father passed away in 1949 and the family returned to Fresno, CA. While in Fresno, her mother remarried to Jack Brown. The family moved to Tehachapi in 1953 and Jack became a second father to Cheri.
Cheri attended grammar school and graduated from Tehachapi High (class of 1961) where she was a cheerleader and active in sports. After high school, Cheri moved back to Fresno for a short study at Fresno State.
In search of adventure, Cheri interrupted college and moved to Anchorage, Alaska While working in a local bank she met Roger Alverson who was serving in the U.S. Air Force. They became engaged and after Roger was ordered PCS to Wyoming they were married. After Roger's discharge from the Air Force they made several moves eventually settling in Los Angeles, CA. where they raised their daughter PAM and son Lance.
In the mid 1980's, she moved to Tehachapi and opened a craft store that she operated until accepting a position as Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. In 1991 she met Thurman VanDeMark. They married in 1992. In 1994 they moved to June Lake, CA. While in June Lake she worked as a sales agent for Caldwell Banker. In 1999 she and Thurman moved to Bakersfield and she retired. When Thurman retired in 2001, they did extensive traveling in their RV.
Cheri enjoyed crafting, travel, card-making, and working in the women's groups of the churches she attended. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with her grand-children and great grand-children. She was very active in the youth programs of the Bakersfield Optimist Club and held positions of leadership in the Pacific Southwest District of Optimist International.
In 2018 Cheri contracted pulmonary fibrosis. Medications kept the fibrosis at bay until she contracted Valley Fever in 2019.
Cheri was preceded in death by her sister Charlotte Brown Coggins in 2012 and daughter Pamela Alverson Stack in 2014. She is survived by her husband Thurman; brother Tom Finch and his wife Lynda; son Lance Alverson and his wife Martha and grandchildren Jack and Ashley Alverson; Grand-daughter Megan Stack Ghilarducci and husband Lino; great grand-children Caleb and Lauryn Brown and Nickolas and Ella Wells; and Grand-son Ryan Stack. Also numerous nieces and nephews.
Cheri will be interred in the Bakersfield National Cemetery where she will share a final resting place with Thurman who is a retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant. A Memorial celebration will be in April.
Burial arrangements are by Mission Family Mortuary in Bakersfield. Service time can be obtained on their web-site: www.missionfamilymortuary.com Cheri will be missed by many, many friends. Cheri, we all love you very much.