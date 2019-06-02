|
|
CHESTER LEE WILKERSON
December 17, 1935 - May 25, 2019
Chester Lee Wilkerson was born December 17, 1935 in Sherman Texas to Katie and Roy Wilkerson. He went to be with the Lord his Savior on May 25, 2019.
He is now in Heaven with his beloved wife Janell who passed away in 2016.
Chet was a people person. He loved to talk about his years working in the oil fields. He enjoyed camping with family and friends. Chet had many friends at New Life Church in Arroyo Grande, and both Stine Road Baptist Church and Fellowship Baptist Church in Bakersfield.
The family would like to thank all the people at Pacifica Senior Living who ministered to Chet during his last months. The were his family too.
Chet is survived by his brother R.A. Wilkerson, his brother Frank Wilkerson, and his sister Nancy Wallace and her husband Wendle, his daughter Brenda Lee Thompson and her husband Daniel, daughter Michele Gene Valdivieso and her husband Juan, granddaughter Kristen Chicca and her husband Caleb, granddaughter Amy Punt and her husband William, grandson Stephen Wilkerson, great grandsons Blake, Dylan, Zane and Jordan, great granddaughter Kimberlee, numerous in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
Chet had a big family and lots of friends and he loved each one.
Most of all he loved Jesus.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11am Saturday June 8th at Fellowship Baptist Church 3001 New Stine Road in Bakersfield with lunch to follow.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 2, 2019