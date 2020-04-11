|
CHEYENNE SANAYA PARRA
October 16, 2006 - April 1, 2020
We are deeply saddened to announce, on April 1st, 2020 at approximately 3:30 a.m., our Beloved Daughter, Cheyenne Sanaya Parra, our Little/Big SMA Type 1 "Warrior Fighter", passed away, in Bakersfield, California.
Cheyenne was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Athrophy Type 1 at 2 1/2 months old, at Children's Hospital in Madera, California. After being told she wouldn't live passed 1 year old, our beautiful baby girl, Cheyenne continued with us for 13 years and made many good memories. Cheyenne opened our eyes to a new way of life and a world that became our normal life.
Cheyenne was born in Bakersfield, California to Michael and Isabel Parra on October 16, 2006. Cheyenne was the youngest of 3 children and had 2 siblings, Ilene and Breanna Parra. She was the granddaughter to Raymond and Grace Gamez and Soccoro Payan. She was an Aunt to Josiah Parra, Daythen and Elias Fernandez. She also had multiple cousins and was a loving niece to several Aunts and Uncles.
When Cheyenne was younger, she enjoyed watching T.V. shows like Elmo, Sesame Street and Mickey Mouse Club House. She also enjoyed listening to music by Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber and she enjoyed listening to music with her Mom and Dad. During the summertime Cheyenne played baseball and went bowling with the League of Dreams. She enjoyed a year of dance class with other kids. She also enjoyed seeing her baby nephews and cousins when they visited her, especially when she got the chance to hold them.
Cheyenne is going to be truly and deeply missed by her Mom, Dad, sisters, family and friends. Although she is no longer physically with us, Cheyenne will forever be in our hearts and thoughts. The Miracle & Fight she showed us on this Earth and in our lives is too beautiful to forget. Cheyenne was a big miracle disguised as a beautiful little girl. Even though we wanted to keep her forever, God called her name. We know she's in a better place waiting patiently for us. Our little Angel Cheyenne Sanaya Parra. We will always Love and Miss you Forever.
A Visitation will be held Monday, April 13th from 5-8 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m. at Basham Funeral Care (3312 Niles St.) Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, April 14th at 10 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park (9101 Kern Canyon Rd). Condolences may be left on Cheyenne's online guestbook at www.bashamfuneralcare.com .
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 11, 2020