CHRISTIAN DAVID HILL
January 1, 1984 - September 14, 2019
Christian Hill passed away in Willis, Texas on September 14, 2019 at 35 years of age where he was working in the Oil Fields. He just loved Texas.
He was born and raised in Bakersfield where he attended BHS, then Stockdale High School, where he graduated. He also loved scouting and began as a Tiger Cub, earning his way to the rank of Eagle Scout. After high school, he joined the US ARMY Infantry, where he served in IRAQ during Desert Storm, with the 1st Infantry Division, earning many medals and service awards.
He is survived by his parents, Chris and Renee Hill, sister Lori Espinoza, brother Scott Hill, grandmother Ginny Davis, as well as many cousins, aunts and uncles.
He will be buried at the Bakersfield National Cemetery at E. Bear Mountain Blvd. and HWY 58 on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 10AM.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 20, 2019