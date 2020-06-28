CHRISTINA SMALLEY (RENDON)

June 28, 1962 - June 17, 2020

On June 17th, our Christina "Nina" went to be with Norman "Nino" and her other loved ones in Heaven. She was taken from us too soon by liver cancer, but she touched more lives in her shortened time than ever expected. She had many jobs in the service industry, but the one she took seriously was making people smile.

Her memories are carried on by her mother, Paula Pruitt, daughter, Melissa Warren, five grandchildren, Uncle Bud, Aunt Donna, and their three daughters, Aunt Patricia, her sister Yvonne, numerous other cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and other relatives, and, very importantly, her friends who were her family.

She had an ability to bring everyone together as family, a bond we will cherish through our lives. Her kindness, loyalty, laughter, and love will be treasured forever. She is one of a kind, and will be greatly missed by so many. "We love you way past the moon and stars, and way past Jesus" Happy Birthday in Heaven, Nina.