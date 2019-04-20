|
CHRISTINE "COMBS" KILDARE
December 25, 1927 - April 6, 2019
Mom passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, April 6th. Christine was born to Jack and Lola Davis, Christmas Day, 1927 in Baldwin Park, California. Her father, Jack was one of the last genuine Cowboys of the Teton Ranch and the Wyoming Trail. While Jack was away, Christine, her mother, Lola and younger sister, Florence lived with Jack's cousin, Inez Foster, where she was raised in Farmington, New Mexico. At the age of 3, Christine's mother Lola died of Pneumonia leaving Christine and her sister, Florence in Farmington with Inez and her 11 children, brothers, Sam, Edward, Leroy George, and Donald; sisters, Dorothy, Norma, Darlene, Lois and Patricia. All who considered mom and Florence to be their true sisters. Their lives were consumed with hard work and good memories. Mom helped raise Inez's 11 children, worked on the ranch, working outside the home at the early age of 14 to help with support. As did all the kids.
Christine married John Lansing, June 1946, at the age of 18 and gave birth to her first child, Sandra, in 1947. Christine divorced John in 1948. Made her way to Grants Pass, Oregon, where she met and married, Cecil Combs May of 1951. Then the three of them moved to Bakersfield, California, where Cecil worked for Atlantic Richfield Oil Company and Christine was a waitress at The Bakersfield Country Club, often serving celebrities like Gregory Peck and Rock Hudson. They extended their family with two more daughters Patricia (1951) and Connie (1956). Christine was a fabulous wife and mother. She was involved in our school activities, as PTA President, and room mother, making our clothes and uniforms for Majorette's, by hand. With the threat of Oilfield layoffs in 1965, Cecil quit the oilfields, he and Chris became Grocery retailers, owning Edison Market, The Little Store on Sterling Road, and lastly, South Gate Market in South gate. During this time Cecil passed away in 1972, leaving Chris to run the business alone. After that, Christine went on to marry Alfred Kildare 1979, where they enjoyed going to Horse Races and trips to Las Vegas. Al passed away October 2000.
Christine was a mover and shaker. After retiring, she joined every club that came her way. Women's Club of Bakersfield, North the River Woman's Club, Alpha Sorority, Native Daughters of the Golden West, Bakersfield Community Concert Association, where she met Franc D'Ambrosio, Opera singer of Phantom of the Opera, and more we weren't aware of. She held elected positions in many of these clubs. She cherished all her friends. Also, volunteering for the Assistance League and made 100's of heart pillows for Breast Cancer patients. She loved to travel. She enjoyed Hawaii with her daughter, Patricia. At the age of 81, she and a friend traveled to Europe, touring Sweden, Russia, Estonia, Poland, Norway, Denmark, and Panama Canal.
Christine is survived by daughters, Sandra Lookadoo of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Patricia Erwin (Burt) of Salinas, California, and Connie Rocha (Joey) of Bakersfield; grandchildren, John Green, Christie McCall, Renee' Rocha, Kevin Rocha (Marina), Cecilia Burkhart, and Carla Wilcox of Hot Springs, Arkansas; great-grandchildren, Faith Rocha, Dylan and Caitlyn McCall, Cierra, Christopher Crain, Naveh Lookadoo, Anastasia and Kiyley Crandle.
Visitation and viewing at Greenlawn Mortuary, 3700 River Blvd., on Monday, April 22, 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and chapel service April 23, 2019, 10:00 a.m., also at Greenlawn, River Blvd.
