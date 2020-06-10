CHRISTINE MARTHA POLLOCK

1944 - 2020

Christine was born August 24, 1944 in Reichstadt Germany to Richard and Martha Wagner. She was the youngest of two girls, Rosemarie being the eldest. Growing up she was very strong-willed and ambitious; this characteristic was carried on throughout her life. In grade school she would protect the girls and beat up all the boys.

At the age of 18 she became a mother to a son Andreas and boy did she admire him. Not long after, her sweet and also strong-willed daughter Marion was born. As a single mother she managed at the age of 28 to pursue her career in nursing. After many years doing what she loved to do she retired from Marion Hospital in Santa Maria CA in 2009.

Christine met the love of her life Charles E Pollock a U.S. soldier in Giessen Germany when he finally built up the courage to ask the beautiful lady with the most memorable smile in the plaid skirt to dance. It was as if they had danced together forever and continued to do so through out their entire marriage even to their final time together. It wasn't much later they got hitched in Copenhagen, Denmark in 1980, the rest is history 40 years of it and never a dull day.

Christine enjoyed many things traveling, gardening, arts and crafts, going to church, animals' boy did she love them, and spending time with her kids, granddaughter, and four great grandchildren. She sure was the best Oma and Great Oma this world could have ever had. The warmest hugs and the best smoochies.

She is preceded in death by her parents. She was survived by her husband Charles Pollock, sister Rosemarie Willershauser, son Andreas and wife Debra Markloff, Daughter Marion Munds, granddaughter Kasandra and grandson in law David Salcido, and four great grandchildren Trinity, Kali, Kash, And Shyfton Salcido.

Heaven gained another angel. Christine wife, sister, aunt, mother, Oma, Great Oma will be missed by a great many from both sides of the Ocean, but we all know she is in a much better place no more pain. We all love you and will always hold a special place in our hearts. lch Liebe Dich forever and always.