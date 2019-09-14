|
CHRISTINE STAHL SULLIVAN
June 18, 1949 - August 28, 2019
Christine Stahl Sullivan, 70, passed away on August 28, 2019 in her home with her husband of 51 years John Sullivan at her side.
Born in Bakersfield, she was the daughter of George and Irene Stahl. She was employed at Fairview Elementary for over 20 years as a teacher's aide where she fostered many relationships while teaching children to read. John and Christine were married at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in 1968. Soon after they began to grow their own family, daughter Shannon Sullivan and son Sean Sullivan. Christine loved animals especially dogs and horses. For many years she was active in breeding and showing Vizslas. In her later years she returned to her first love, horses.
Christine is survived by her loving husband John Sullivan, daughter Shannon Sullivan, son Sean Sullivan and daughter in-law Michelle Sullivan. Three granddaughters, Shelby Sullivan, Haylee Smith and Elisabeth Smith. Christine was preceded in death by her parents George and Irene Stahl.
The family would like to thank all the staff at CBCC and her personal physician, Dr. Luis Cousin for many years of care. A special thank you to everyone at Hoffman Hospice for their wonderful care of Christine in her last few weeks of life.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Hoffman Hospice or any animal rescue of your choice as this was her passion.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Christine on Saturday, October 5th at 14927 Marjoram Drive between 12:00-3:00pm.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 14, 2019