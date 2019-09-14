Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
14927 Marjoram Drive
View Map

Christine Stahl Sullivan


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Stahl Sullivan Obituary

CHRISTINE STAHL SULLIVAN
June 18, 1949 - August 28, 2019

Christine Stahl Sullivan, 70, passed away on August 28, 2019 in her home with her husband of 51 years John Sullivan at her side.

Born in Bakersfield, she was the daughter of George and Irene Stahl. She was employed at Fairview Elementary for over 20 years as a teacher's aide where she fostered many relationships while teaching children to read. John and Christine were married at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in 1968. Soon after they began to grow their own family, daughter Shannon Sullivan and son Sean Sullivan. Christine loved animals especially dogs and horses. For many years she was active in breeding and showing Vizslas. In her later years she returned to her first love, horses.

Christine is survived by her loving husband John Sullivan, daughter Shannon Sullivan, son Sean Sullivan and daughter in-law Michelle Sullivan. Three granddaughters, Shelby Sullivan, Haylee Smith and Elisabeth Smith. Christine was preceded in death by her parents George and Irene Stahl.

The family would like to thank all the staff at CBCC and her personal physician, Dr. Luis Cousin for many years of care. A special thank you to everyone at Hoffman Hospice for their wonderful care of Christine in her last few weeks of life.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Hoffman Hospice or any animal rescue of your choice as this was her passion.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Christine on Saturday, October 5th at 14927 Marjoram Drive between 12:00-3:00pm.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.