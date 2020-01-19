|
CHRISTOPHER DAVID ZUECH
May 3, 1984 - December 25, 2019
Christopher David Zuech, 35, died December 25, 2019, Bakersfield, California.
Christopher was born in Bakersfield, California on May 3, 1984, to David and Deborah (Tovar) Zuech. A lifelong resident of Bakersfield, Chris attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help School and Garces High School alongside his brother Michael before receiving his degree in Business Administration from CSUB. He met his soulmate Cari Cowling in 2006 and in 2015 they welcomed a daughter, Peyton Drew Zuech.
Chris enjoyed a 17 year long career in the field of architecture. He truly lived his life to the fullest by enjoying the simple pleasures it could bring, spending time with his family and friends, golfing, playing pool and making others laugh. Chris spent countless Wednesday afternoons golfing with his Dad, brother and friends, returning home to recount his triumphs and tragedies to his Mom. He loved to travel to Las Vegas with his best friends, Andrew Boylan and Billy O'Brien, he always looked forward to this yearly tradition since they are now scattered across the country from each other. Another of Chris' passions was professional wrestling, passed on to him by his Grandfather, Phillip Tovar. Chris then passed this love onto Cari and Peyton, and they will eternally miss the theme song dance parties and pretend matches they enacted in their living room.
Chris fiercely loved his family and never went too long without speaking with his parents or Grandmother, Lupe Tovar. He loved to spend holidays by the pool making them laugh, or entertaining them on the 4th of July with a fireworks show.
Christopher is survived by his parents, David and Deborah Zuech, brother Michael and wife Mandi (Anderson) Zuech, partner Cari Cowling and his beloved daughter Peyton. Grandmother Lupe Tovar and niece and nephews Zoe and Bodhi Zuech, Noah Hernandez and Cameron and Colin Cowling. Goddaughter Reagan Boylan and innumerable friends.
He was preceded in death by Grandfather Phillip Tovar, Aunt Patricia (Tovar) Sawberts, Grandfather Leon Zuech, Grandmother Billie Zuech and Uncle Randy Zuech.
Services will be held January 24, 2020, 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church (124 Columbus Street) followed by a graveside service at Greenlawn Cemetery (3700 River Boulevard).
A private visitation will be held by the family.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Chris Zuech Memorial Fund via GoFundMe.com.