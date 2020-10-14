1/1
Christopher Holquin
1987 - 2020
{ "" }
CHRISTOPHER PAUL HOLQUIN
June 1, 1987 - September 20, 2020

At 33, Christopher left us to be with the Lord. Chris is survived by his mother Lisa Holquin, his son Joseph, his siblings, Armando Vasquez, Johnny Guerrero 3rd, Arianna Garza, Zenia Garza, and Shyanne Martinez. He was surrounded by his loved ones, God Mother Rosalee B. Reyes and the whole Reyes family.

Preceded in death by his fathers, Henry Paul Marrufo and Eddie Garza, his Grandfather Henry Marrufo Sr, his Grandmothers Beatrice Burciaga and Nellie Marrufo and his Great Grandmother Delfina Burciaga.

Viewing will be held at Rucker's Mortuary Thursday October 15th at 4pm and funeral service will be Friday October 16th at Ruckers and Union Cemetary at 12pm. Loved and missed by many.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Viewing
04:00 PM
Rucker's Mortuary
OCT
16
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Ruckers and Union Cemetary
Funeral services provided by
Rucker's Mortuary
301 Baker Street
Bakersfield, CA 93305
(661)322-2001
Memories & Condolences
