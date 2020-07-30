CHRISTOPHER JOHN JOSEPH

October 19, 1967 - July 18, 2020

Christopher John Joseph was born October 19, 1967. He lost his battle with cancer July 18, 2020. He loved his family and always put them first.

Chris leaves behind his mother Joan Osburn, his wife of thirty years Juanita, five children Joshua, Crystal, Katrina (Phillip), Katie and AJ; siblings Thomas (Marie), Jason (Angel), Dawn, little Dan, and Maggie; 9 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, Uncles, Aunts, cousins and an abundance of good friends.

He will be deeply missed but never forgotten and loved till the end of time.

Services will be held August 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. located at 2532 Badger Avenue, Bakersfield, California 93307. We ask you wear green and yellow but not required please. No need to dress up because Chris sure wouldn't have.