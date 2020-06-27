CHRISTOPHER MARK DOWNUM

October 4, 1980 - June 19, 2020

Chris is survived and so loved by his parents: Danny and Laura Downum, brothers and sisters in law: Michael and wife Leah, Jeffrey and wife Amy, nieces and nephews: Dax, Drew, Sophia, Gabriel, and Adalee, grandparents: Gene and Dolores Kjar, many uncles, aunts and cousins.

Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents: James and Lucille Downum, and Faye Handy.

He loved his family and enjoyed Wrestling, Grappling, and Jiu Jitsu. He acquired two distinguished championship belts in Grappling. With all his skills, he remained a gentle warrior. Chris had a very kind spirit and beautiful smile and will be so deeply missed by all who him. Until we all meet again sweet Chris we will always love and miss you so much.

A very special thank you to all of our family and friends for their prayers, love and support during this very difficult time.

Funeral will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 10:00 am, Hillcrest Memorial Park, 9101 Kern Canyon Road, Bakersfield, CA. 93306. Graveside Services at Hillcrest Memorial Park strongly urge you to wear face mask and practice social distancing.