CHRISTOPHER RAYMOND CASTRO
June 14, 1948 - March 23, 2020
Christopher Raymond Castro, 71, passed away March 23rd, 2020, at home in Bakersfield, CA. He was born June 14th, 1948 in Bakersfield, CA to Christopher Behill Castro and Maxine Marine Mojica Castro.
Chris affectionately known as "Bebe" to his family; grew up in Bakersfield. He graduated from East Bakersfield High in 1966. After high school he worked for over 40 years as a plumber, mechanic, in concrete and construction and owner operator excavation business. He was very proud of his skills and the house he built for his family.
Chris married Esmeralda Mattie Lira in Bakersfield, CA on August 1st, 1970. They were happily married for 49 years.
Chris is survived by his spouse, Esmeralda Mattie Castro; his son, Christopher August Castro; daughter, Olivia Castro Freeman and son-in-law Jerome Freeman; brothers, Alex Castro and wife Gloria, Ronnie Castro and wife Debbie, Victor Castro and wife Nancy, Barney Castro and wife Lisa; sister, Kathleen Castro Martinez, all of Bakersfield, CA; 4 grandchildren, Shawn Raymond Collins, Angelina Monique Castro, Henry William Freeman and Jerome Freeman II; and a number of nephews, nieces and other relatives.
Chris was preceded in death by his mother, Maxine Castro; father, Chris B. Castro; brothers, August Castro and Paul Castro; grandparents, August A. Castro and wife Pauline Behill Castro, Braulio Trejo Mojica and wife Timotea Castro Mojica.
Dad you will always be remembered and forever missed by all your family and friends. Love you! Condolences may be left on Christopher Raymond Castro's online guestbook at www.bashamfuneralcare.com
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 29, 2020