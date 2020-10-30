CHRISTOPHER CLAYTON ROBERTS

June 4, 1991 - October 20, 2020

Christopher a loving gentle soul was born in Bakersfield CA on 6/4/91 to Ty & Karen Roberts. He passed unexpectedly on 10/20/20 from complications breathing. He attended & graduated from local schools. In the past Christopher had worked various jobs but had spent the majority of his work years working at Valley Gun Shop.

Christopher loved & was passionate about family, friends, animals, guns & Star Wars. But his greatest love & passion was his soulmate Elizabeth.

He is survived by his wife; Elizabeth, his parents; Ty & Karen, his siblings; Paige & Andrew. He is also survived by his grandparents; Jan Banks, Sandy & Larry Whiteley and Walter & Skeeter McAlister, his aunts and uncles; Kris & Scott Sherritt, Rob & Faith McAlister, Tammi & Rick Pierce, Don & Shelly Banks, Alan Banks and Nicole Roberts. As well as lots of 1st & 2nd cousins.

Tribute will be Sunday, November 1st at Branded Heart Fellowship "The Cowboy Church" located at 5320 Peacock Park Lane at 3 PM. Let's all celebrate Christopher's life!! Come dressed in your Star Wars attire if you'd like, We Will Be!