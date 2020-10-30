1/1
Christopher Roberts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CHRISTOPHER CLAYTON ROBERTS
June 4, 1991 - October 20, 2020

Christopher a loving gentle soul was born in Bakersfield CA on 6/4/91 to Ty & Karen Roberts. He passed unexpectedly on 10/20/20 from complications breathing. He attended & graduated from local schools. In the past Christopher had worked various jobs but had spent the majority of his work years working at Valley Gun Shop.

Christopher loved & was passionate about family, friends, animals, guns & Star Wars. But his greatest love & passion was his soulmate Elizabeth.

He is survived by his wife; Elizabeth, his parents; Ty & Karen, his siblings; Paige & Andrew. He is also survived by his grandparents; Jan Banks, Sandy & Larry Whiteley and Walter & Skeeter McAlister, his aunts and uncles; Kris & Scott Sherritt, Rob & Faith McAlister, Tammi & Rick Pierce, Don & Shelly Banks, Alan Banks and Nicole Roberts. As well as lots of 1st & 2nd cousins.

Tribute will be Sunday, November 1st at Branded Heart Fellowship "The Cowboy Church" located at 5320 Peacock Park Lane at 3 PM. Let's all celebrate Christopher's life!! Come dressed in your Star Wars attire if you'd like, We Will Be!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved