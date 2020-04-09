|
CHRISTY LYNN WHITFIELD
July 28, 1955 - March 31, 2020
Christy Lynn Whitfield came into this world on July 28, 1955 and left this life to be with the Lord on March 31, 2020 after years of serious health issue.
She met her husband of 41 years of marriage, Michael P. Whitfield, while they were working at Kmart. Christy found great enjoyment interacting with the public in her 30 plus years of employment at Kmart, Target and H&R Block before her retirement.
Christy was stepmother for 42 years to Kevin Whitfield, whom precede her in death, and Kimberly Rasmussen. She had three granddaughters, Samantha Dow, Samantha Rasmussen, and Renee Rasmussen and one great grandson that made her laugh with his antics.
Her greatest pass time was sports. Her first love of sports started with the baseball team SF Giants and continued as a season ticket holder of the NBA Sacramento Kings for 24 years while also enjoying the other local teams, WNBA Monarchs and indoor soccer team, Knights. If she was not wearing her purple Kings jacket, she would have on her red and gold 49ers jersey.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert (Bob) and Barbara Curry; and survived by her two siblings, Robert (Bobby) Curry and Karen Cooke and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of life some time in the future in Bakersfield.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 9, 2020