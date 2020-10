CINDY BULLER RICHARDSON

April 5, 1960 - September 1, 2020

Cindy Buller Richardson passed September 1, 2020 in Bakersfield, California.

She is survived by her son Keith, daughter Brianna, mother Miriam Buller, and brothers John, Robert, Pablo, Wilmer and Juancarlos.

We love and miss you Cindy. We're glad you're in a better place and look forward to reuniting; never more to part.