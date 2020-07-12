1/1
Civona Rene Smith
CIVONA RENE SMITH
March 16, 1968 - June 30, 2020

Civona was born March 16th, 1968 and passed away June 30th, 2020, at the age of 52.

She received her degree as a Medical Assistant in 1993 and worked in the health care field for 27 years.

Civona raised children, grandchildren and cared for numerous fur babies throughout her life.

Civona loved the Green Bay Packers, visiting with friends and family, barbecues, a good movie, trips to the beach, and snuggling with her beloved fur babies.

Civona fought a courageous fight for many years with all her health issues and is now at peace and rest.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 at Greenlawn Southwest Cemetery at 10:00 a.m.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jul. 12, 2020.
