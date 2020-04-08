Home

POWERED BY

Clara Calistro


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara Calistro Obituary

CLARA CALISTRO
August 13, 1930 - April 6, 2020

Clara Calistro, was born August 13, 1930 in Bakersfield, California. Clara passed peacefully surrounded by her family on April 6, 2020, in Bakersfield, California at the age of 89, due to natural causes.

She was the youngest of 7 children. Clara worked for over 20 years in the kitchen at Mercy Hospital Downtown. Her passion was making wedding cakes in her spare time. Her and her sister would do upholstery work as a hobby. In her later years, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Clara is preceded in death by her husband, Pedro Calistro; her sons, Martin and David Calistro; her siblings, Jenny Garcia, Nellie Sosa, Lorenza Reyes, Manuel Rocha, Casimiro Rocha and Paul Rocha Sr.

She has left behind her sons, Frank and Mike Calistro, along with their families; which includes grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Clara was a wonderful mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to many, she will be deeply missed.

At this time the family respects the guidelines for COVID-19; therefore, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -