CLARA CALISTRO
August 13, 1930 - April 6, 2020
Clara Calistro, was born August 13, 1930 in Bakersfield, California. Clara passed peacefully surrounded by her family on April 6, 2020, in Bakersfield, California at the age of 89, due to natural causes.
She was the youngest of 7 children. Clara worked for over 20 years in the kitchen at Mercy Hospital Downtown. Her passion was making wedding cakes in her spare time. Her and her sister would do upholstery work as a hobby. In her later years, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Clara is preceded in death by her husband, Pedro Calistro; her sons, Martin and David Calistro; her siblings, Jenny Garcia, Nellie Sosa, Lorenza Reyes, Manuel Rocha, Casimiro Rocha and Paul Rocha Sr.
She has left behind her sons, Frank and Mike Calistro, along with their families; which includes grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Clara was a wonderful mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to many, she will be deeply missed.
At this time the family respects the guidelines for COVID-19; therefore, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 8, 2020