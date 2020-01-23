|
CLARENCE EUGENE (GENE) FRENCH
1941 - 2020
Gene was born in Great Falls, Montana to Eugene and Eva French. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Joanne and wife Beverly.
Gene lived in Great Falls until 1943 when his family moved to Bakersfield. After graduating from Bakersfield High School in 1960, he took a road trip and landed in Seattle where he met his wife while working at The Boeing Co. They were married six months later on October 6, 1962. They were happily married for almost 55 years. In 1970 they moved to Bakersfield, CA where they raised two children. Gene was employed by Bakersfield Machine Company as a machinist and draftsman for 40 years. He also spent several years teaching machine shop at Bakersfield Community College. Gene was a loving, devoted husband, father and an honest hard worker. He loved to joke and enjoyed his fair share of practical pranks. He was thoughtful and kind, always willing to lend a helping hand to those around him.
Gene is survived by his son Eddy and his wife Janice, daughter Ann and her husband Marc Otto, and his brother Ed and wife Mary and five grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday January 25 at 3:00pm at Olive Knolls Church at 6201 Fruitvale Ave.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 23, 2020