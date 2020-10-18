1/1
Clarence Marshall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CLARENCE DELL MARSHALL
November 9, 1957 - June 26, 2020

Clarence was born to David and Dell (Johnson) Marshall on November 9, 1957 and passed away June 26, 2020 at home with his family around him.

Clarence is survived by his wife of 32 years, Mrs. Cheryl Marshall, their daughters Casie, Claire and Carly and one son, heir to the throne, Cole Marshall; his sisters Linda (Sissy) and husband John Lamar; Kathy Taylor and husband Greg (his lifelong friend) and one brother, David (Jr.) Three grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Clarence was a rare man "The Last of the Rare Breed" is what we called him, and will be missed deeply.

Clarence owned and operated Little Creek Properties, Inc. as an Oil Producer. He was a Farmer, a husband, a father and Papa. He helped any and all that needed help. He was the hardest working man you'd ever meet. His legacy is anchored in the hearts and minds of everyone who met him.

Family, friends and others whose lives Clarence touched are invited to the drive thru-Celebration of Life at the Marshall Ranch, from 2:00pm-6:00pm on Saturday, November 7, 2020, to reminisce, grieve, support each other and, of course just chat.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved