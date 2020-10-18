Clarence Marshall

CLARENCE DELL MARSHALL

November 9, 1957 - June 26, 2020

Clarence was born to David and Dell (Johnson) Marshall on November 9, 1957 and passed away June 26, 2020 at home with his family around him.

Clarence is survived by his wife of 32 years, Mrs. Cheryl Marshall, their daughters Casie, Claire and Carly and one son, heir to the throne, Cole Marshall; his sisters Linda (Sissy) and husband John Lamar; Kathy Taylor and husband Greg (his lifelong friend) and one brother, David (Jr.) Three grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Clarence was a rare man "The Last of the Rare Breed" is what we called him, and will be missed deeply.

Clarence owned and operated Little Creek Properties, Inc. as an Oil Producer. He was a Farmer, a husband, a father and Papa. He helped any and all that needed help. He was the hardest working man you'd ever meet. His legacy is anchored in the hearts and minds of everyone who met him.

Family, friends and others whose lives Clarence touched are invited to the drive thru-Celebration of Life at the Marshall Ranch, from 2:00pm-6:00pm on Saturday, November 7, 2020, to reminisce, grieve, support each other and, of course just chat.