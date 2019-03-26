|
Claretta Audrey Padgett
July 19, 1927 - March 22, 2019
Visitation for Claretta Padgett will be held at Greenlawn Southwest on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and graveside services will be held on Friday, March 29, at 10:30 a.m. Claretta was born in Berry County, MO, to Clark Henry and Effie Lee Elliott. She had 8 siblings, Pearl, Iola, Verlin , William, Edith, Mildred, Elvin, and Eldon. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Claretta was married to Jim Padgett on November 4, 1945 and widowed in 2005. They were childhood sweethearts. They moved to Bakersfield, CA in 1946 where they made a home for their family and nurtured numerous lifetime friendships.
She was active in PTA throughout her lifetime and involved in school activities with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and crocheting. She was an excellent cook and had a standing order for chicken and dumplings for the church potlucks. She was always willing to teach her skills to others. Her phenomenal memory made her the family historian.
She was survived by her children and spouses: Kay Mills, and Leon & Kathy Padgett. Proceeded in death by her son Jimmy Padgett and son-in-law Jim Mills. She had 5 grandchildren and spouses: Mark & Lynn Mills, Steve & Staci Mills, Terra & Kris Rotondo, Josh & Krista Padgett, Tim Padgett & Diana Duncan. She had 5 great-grandchildren: Brittany & Danny Ruperd, Jennifer & Kevin Lee, Madeline Mills, Aaron Mills, Riley Kay Padgett. She has 2 great-great-grandchildren: Luke Ruperd, and Ella Ruperd. Also survived by 3 loving nephews and their spouses: Doyle & Nancy Elliott, Carl & Sue Elliott, and Denny & Sandra Elliott and a second cousin, Suzie Rowe.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 26, 2019