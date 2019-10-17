|
CLEO ALENE BRACKETT
September 10, 1936 - October 12, 2019
On Saturday October 12, 2019, Cleo Alene Brackett, passed away at the age of 83 after a long battle with Alzheimer's to be with the Lord.
Cleo was born September 10, 1936 in Bakersfield, CA. She was married in 1954 to the love of her life Warren and they raised 3 children together.
As a skilled homemaker for over 65 years she cared for her children, husband, home and her elderly parents. She was a talented artist, creating landscape oil paintings in her early years.
Cleo was kind, calm and content. Her greatest pleasures in life were her family, trips to Pismo Beach and Laughlin, time spent with her husband Warren and a nice hot cup of coffee.
She is survived by her two daughters, Terry and Janice, son-in-law Robert DiRocco, grandchildren Dalan and his wife Jessica, Sadie Brackett, Kelsey Barrie and her husband Thomas, Tyler DiRocco, numerous great grandchildren, her two brothers, Bill and Bob, and his wife Dora Hayes, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Warren and son Larry.
No services will be held.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 17, 2019