Cleo C. Petty
July 27, 1924 - December 14, 2019
Cleo C. Petty, age 95, entered his heavenly home on December 14, 2019, passing peacefully in his sleep in the presence of family.
Cleo was born in Anaheim, CA to parents Clayton and Helen Petty on July 27, 1924, and grew up in Lamont, CA. He lived as idyllic a life as possible growing up poor during the Great Depression. His stories never focused on hardship, but rather on adventures wandering with his beloved collie, Pal. He was a gifted athlete, and his first love was baseball. He idolized the colorful St. Louis Cardinals teams of the 1930's and his favorite player was Dizzy Dean. Everyone thought he was destined to be a professional player, but after graduating from Kern Union High School in 1942, WWII cut those aspirations short.
Cleo served in the Army Air Corps as a waist-gunner on B-17 bombers, stationed near Foggia, Italy at Amendola Air Base, a member of the 429th Bomb Squadron of the 2nd Bomb Group of the 15th Air Force. After completing his 35 bombing missions in 1944, he returned stateside to Pampa, TX where he spent his remaining service time playing centerfield with the base semi-pro team. While there, he visited Edna Conduff in Independence, MO and began a courtship culminating with their marriage in 1946. It was a great romance that would last more than 70 years. They welcomed son Ron in December 1952 and daughter Brenda in October 1957, who became the pride and joy of his life. Cleo was a devout Christian, and charter member of Canyon Hills Assembly of God Church. He is best remembered as serving faithfully as head usher, greeting people as they came into church virtually every week for 50 years.
After retirement from Chevron Oil, Cleo and Edna travelled throughout the US and Canada, but their favorite place remained Yosemite, where they honeymooned. Cleo's life and legacy are his devotion to God and family. He was always kind, willing to help whoever needed it, and universally loved.
Cleo is preceded in death by his parents, Clayton and Helen Petty, wife Edna Petty, and sister, Lorene Perkins. He is survived by his son Ron Petty (Kerry) and daughter Brenda Baldwin (Jim); grandsons Keith Petty, (Michelle), and Aaron Lake; great grandsons Aidan and Dylan; brothers, Leon Petty and Glen Petty (Becky); sisters, Mary Newby, Glenda Price, Florence Kautz, (Wayne), Carol Stewart, (Ray) and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Heartfelt thanks to Cleo's sister, Florence, and all of his brothers and sisters, for their special attention these last few months and to the staff from Hoffman Hospice and Rosewood Assisted Living who cared so tenderly for our Dad during his last few weeks.
A visitation is planned from 4pm to 8pm on January 6th at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary at 9101 Kern Canyon Road, Bakersfield, CA. There will be a graveside service on January 7th at 2pm at Bakersfield National Cemetery at 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd, Arvin, CA.