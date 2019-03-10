Home

Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
1:00 AM
Orland Masonic Cemetery

Clifford Theodore Knecht


Clifford Theodore Knecht Obituary

CLIFFORD THEADORE KNECHT
September 26, 1936 - February 28, 2019

Clifford Theadore Knecht, age 82, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 in Gardnerville, NV.

Clifford was born on September 26, 1936 in Orland, CA. He lived most of his life in Bakersfield, CA where he began working for PG&E as an electrician in the San Joaquin Power Plant Station.

Clifford is survived by his wife Hilde Knecht; son Steven Knecht; daughter, Barbara Knecht; sisters, Joyce Newton and Virginia Wenner; grandchildren, Ryan Knecht and Chase Gause. Clifford is preceded in death by his parents Theadore and Meatha Knecht and eldest sister, Claris Dutra.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the .

Graveside service will be held on Monday, March 11 at 1:00 p.m. at Orland Masonic Cemetery.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 10, 2019
