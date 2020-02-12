|
CLIFFORD VICTOR KIRSCHENMAN
January 10, 1926 - February 4, 2020
Clifford Victor Kirschenman was born on January 10, 1926, in Menno, South Dakota. A loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, he left this earth to dance again with his beloved wife, Irene, on February 4, 2020. He was ninety-four.
Cliff grew up on his family's farm growing grain and raising cattle alongside his parents, August and Lydia Kirschenman, and his six siblings. After graduating from Menno High School in 1944, Cliff was drafted into the US Navy as a Seabee. In 1946 he was honorably discharged after achieving rank as a Yeoman Third Class. He was proud to be a World War II Veteran. After his service, while sitting in a bar with his two cousins, Cliff decided on a whim to move West.
Let it be fate, Cliff found himself working at Crocker National Bank in Bakersfield, California. The woman who trained him, a beauty with an infectious laugh named Irene, became his wife a short time later. Cliff and Irene enjoyed seventy-one amazing years together before her passing in 2019. The pair was blessed with five children-Cynthia Poettgen (Paul), Marilyn Brown (Bill), Vicki Welty (Bob), Brian Kirschenman (Debbie), and Connie Cooper (Brett). They also had nine grandchildren-Brent, Jason, Brandon, Jennifer, Matthew, David, Allison, Kristyn and Kaitlyn-and twelve great-grandchildren.
Cliff worked as an entomologist for sixty-seven years. He was a prominent figure in the agricultural community and respected for his vast knowledge and sharp mind. He retired at the age of eighty-eight but made sure his family always had a fresh supply of grapes, watermelon and cantaloupe on their doorsteps.
Cliff was an avid supporter of the catholic community, a faithful parishioner at Our Lady of Perpetual Help and a former Vice President and President on the Garces Memorial High School Board of Directors. You could often find Cliff volunteering behind a barbeque at annual fundraisers for OLPH, GMHS and California State University Bakersfield. In addition, Cliff was a member of Ducks Unlimited for many years and he served as Chairman of the local organization in 1976. Cliff was also an active member of the Republican Party. He was proud to have attended Nixon's inauguration and serve as Reagan's escort at the CSUB groundbreaking.
In his downtime, Cliff enjoyed making pancakes for his grandchildren and playing cards with his family and friends. Somehow, even when the feat seemed impossible, he managed to win. He also enjoyed traveling back to his hometown to spend time with relatives. In his later years, Cliff spent many Friday nights at the American legion where he was an active member and had recently served as the Honorary Grand Marshall in the 2018 Veteran's Day Parade. Cliff was also honored to be chosen to travel to Washington D.C. with the Kern County Honor Flight in 2012.
A viewing will be held on February 16, 2020, at Mission Family Mortuary, 531 California Avenue, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with the Rosary being recited at 6:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church on February 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Graveside services will be held February 18, 2020, at 9:15 a.m. at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 East Bear Mountain Boulevard.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the American Legion Post 26 in honor of Cliff. Donations can be sent to American Legion Post 26, 2020 H Street, Bakersfield, California 93301. Please make checks payable to A.L. Post 26 and reference Cliff Kirschenman.
We love you Dad, "take care."