CLINTON WALTER CARR
March 23, 1960 - March 12, 2020
Clinton Walter Carr, 59, of Bakersfield, California, passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family on March 12, 2020.
Clinton is survived by his wife of 37 years, Cheryl, son Clinton J. Carr, daughter Caitlyn Carr, and sister Christine (Terry) Fong. He was preceded in death by his mother Morene Carr and father Bud Carr.
Clinton was born on March 23, 1960. He graduated from Wasco High in 1978 and from Bakersfield College in 1980. He and his wife Cheryl married in 1982. He was employed by PG&E for 36 years and was able to retire prior to his passing. He made many close friends throughout his time working at PG&E.
Clinton loved anything with two wheels. He had a passion for riding mountain bikes and off-road motorcycles. He loved watching the Tour de France, motocross, going camping, and riding with his family and friends.
He was a wonderful loving husband and father. He didn't let a day go by without expressing or showing his love for us. His contagious laugh and humor made him a friend to many. His outlook on life remained positive and he still continued to uplift and encourage others during his fight with cancer. He wanted people to know that he has a place with his Heavenly Father.
The family is planning a small private service at this time. We look forward to celebrating Clinton's life publicly at a later date.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020