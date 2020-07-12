1/1
Clovetta Kline
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clovetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CLOVETTA KLINE
November 14, 1939 - July 8, 2020

Clovetta Kline of Cordell Oklahoma passed away on July 8th, 2020 at the age of 80 in Bakersfield, California.

Born Clovetta Lavon Black to Pauline Leirman on November 14th, 1939. She was a sister to Connie McNaught, married to Ted McNaught, a brother Clifton Black, married to Alma Black and brother Alan Black, married to Claire Black.

Clovetta married Marvin Kline of Shattuck Oklahoma in 1959 and moved to Bakersfield, CA in 1962. They had three children, Nickie Sloas, married to John Sloas, Marvin Kline and Vickie Terry, married to Nathan Terry. She was a beloved Grandmother to 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Clovetta had a passion for line dancing and country music. She returned to Oklahoma in 1997 but came home and spent her final days with her family by her side.

No services will be held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved