CLOVETTA KLINE

November 14, 1939 - July 8, 2020

Clovetta Kline of Cordell Oklahoma passed away on July 8th, 2020 at the age of 80 in Bakersfield, California.

Born Clovetta Lavon Black to Pauline Leirman on November 14th, 1939. She was a sister to Connie McNaught, married to Ted McNaught, a brother Clifton Black, married to Alma Black and brother Alan Black, married to Claire Black.

Clovetta married Marvin Kline of Shattuck Oklahoma in 1959 and moved to Bakersfield, CA in 1962. They had three children, Nickie Sloas, married to John Sloas, Marvin Kline and Vickie Terry, married to Nathan Terry. She was a beloved Grandmother to 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Clovetta had a passion for line dancing and country music. She returned to Oklahoma in 1997 but came home and spent her final days with her family by her side.

No services will be held.