CLYDE E BARBOUR SR (PAPA)
September 22, 1939 - July 15, 2019
It is with great sadness that we are announcing the passing of Clyde E Barbour Sr. Clyde was born in Hornbeck Tenn. He was married for 61 years to his high school sweetheart Janice Schwake from Delano. He had 3 brothers Calvin, Jim (Sonya), Lynn and 1 sister Linda (Rick), 2 sons Clyde Jr (Kim) and Gary (Cindi), 4 grandchildren Clyde III (Chelsea), Crystal (AJ), Jeremy (Tiffany) and Damon (Leslie), and 3 great grandchildren Paige, Ryan and Jackson. You cannot forget Mimi his beloved dog. Clyde moved around a lot when he was younger, doing all kinds of jobs. At age 50 he started his own electrical business Barbour Electric.
He supported several community activities throughout the years. He was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout Master for his boys. He worked with the 4H group raising animals and coached youth baseball for his grandson. His family was very important to him. He was a 15 year Cancer Survivor. Even when going through radiation he didn't miss a day's work. His customers always came first.
One of his favorite things to do was riding his Harley. As he got older he started riding a Harley trike. He just wasn't going to quit. It was a family thing he liked to do. He rode with his son's, grandson and great granddaughter every chance he got.
He was a fair and honest man in business and with family. He taught us integrity and a strong work ethic. He will be missed by many. There will be a memorial held to celebrate his life September 13, 2019 at the American Legion Hall, 729 Kensington St, Delano, 93215. It will start at 12:00pm. If possible please RSVP at [email protected] or leave message at 661-667-1347. We will be providing lunch.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 8, 2019