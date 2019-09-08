Home

POWERED BY

Clyde E. Barbour Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clyde E. Barbour Sr. Obituary

CLYDE E BARBOUR SR (PAPA)
September 22, 1939 - July 15, 2019

It is with great sadness that we are announcing the passing of Clyde E Barbour Sr. Clyde was born in Hornbeck Tenn. He was married for 61 years to his high school sweetheart Janice Schwake from Delano. He had 3 brothers Calvin, Jim (Sonya), Lynn and 1 sister Linda (Rick), 2 sons Clyde Jr (Kim) and Gary (Cindi), 4 grandchildren Clyde III (Chelsea), Crystal (AJ), Jeremy (Tiffany) and Damon (Leslie), and 3 great grandchildren Paige, Ryan and Jackson. You cannot forget Mimi his beloved dog. Clyde moved around a lot when he was younger, doing all kinds of jobs. At age 50 he started his own electrical business Barbour Electric.

He supported several community activities throughout the years. He was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout Master for his boys. He worked with the 4H group raising animals and coached youth baseball for his grandson. His family was very important to him. He was a 15 year Cancer Survivor. Even when going through radiation he didn't miss a day's work. His customers always came first.

One of his favorite things to do was riding his Harley. As he got older he started riding a Harley trike. He just wasn't going to quit. It was a family thing he liked to do. He rode with his son's, grandson and great granddaughter every chance he got.

He was a fair and honest man in business and with family. He taught us integrity and a strong work ethic. He will be missed by many. There will be a memorial held to celebrate his life September 13, 2019 at the American Legion Hall, 729 Kensington St, Delano, 93215. It will start at 12:00pm. If possible please RSVP at [email protected] or leave message at 661-667-1347. We will be providing lunch.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clyde's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.