CLYDIE VELMA WEST THOMPSON
May 28, 1919 - February 28, 2020
Clydie Velma West Thompson, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on February 28, 2020. She was born May 28, 1919.
Velma, as she was known was preceded in death by her parents, Archie Aquilla West in 1983, Agnes Alice Mouser West in 1989, brother Archie Harlton West in 2008, husband of 45 years Ralph Thompson in 1983, her son Jerry Wayne Thompson in 1994.
Mom was the last surviving charter member of the First Southern Baptist Church of Shafter, CA, the oldest southern Baptist church in the state of California. She was also a charter member of the First Southern Baptist Church of Wasco, CA.
She is survived by her daughter Vivian Ilene Thompson Rowe of Bakersfield, daughter-in-law Marilyn Thompson of Bakersfield, granddaughter Karen Thompson Newton (Robert) of Chugiak, AK, grandson Ken Thompson (Chris) of Bakersfield, great grand daughter Rebecca Newton Hines (David) and great-great grandson Luke Hines of Maysville, OK, great grandson Joshua Newton (Jennifer) of Boise, Idaho, great grandson Matthew Newton (Aubrey) of Purcell, OK, her nephew Alvis West (Linda) of Bakersfield, Wayne West of Oregon.
Pre-siding over the services are ministers Bro. Phil Neighbors of Valley Baptist Church of Bakersfield and Pastor Joshua Newton of University Baptist Church, Boise, Id.
Graveside service will be held on March 7, 2020 at 9:30am, family only.
On March 7, 2020, at 11:30am, a memorial service will be held at Fellowship Baptist Church, 3001 Stine Rd, Bakersfield, CA. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Fellowship Baptist Church's building fund in mom's name.