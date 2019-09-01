|
COLLEEN EMBRY
April 13, 1938 - August 26, 2019
Mrs. Colleen Embry of Bakersfield, CA passed away at her son's home in Eufaula, OK, on Monday, August 26. She was 81 years old.
Beloved wife of the late Carl Embry, much loved mother of Stan Embry and Jacque Martini Roberts, adored grandmother of Allison Saenz, Erica Embry and Bobby Martini, sparkling great-grandmother of Zara and Sam Martini, and lively, fun loving friend to many, Colleen will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Colleen was born on April 13, 1938 in Seminole, Oklahoma. As a toddler in the care of her parents Jack and Velma Bobbitt, Colleen joined thousands of other Oklahomans in the final Great Dustbowl migration across the country to California. Colleen grew up in Bakersfield, and in 1956 was a member of the first graduating class of North High School. Later that same year she married her high-school sweetheart, Carl.
Colleen lived a full, outgoing and accomplished life. She was talented interior decorator and artist. Her first job was decorating the windows of the downtown Bakersfield Brock's Department Store. Although her career took an administrative turn, and she worked for 27 years in insurance and admitting for Mercy Hospital, Colleen was always known for decorating the rooms of her own homes and those of family and friends as well. She also took great pleasure in painting still-lifes, landscapes and animals. She delighted in dancing, not only with her husband, who she met at a dance, but also with her grandchildren, who she enthusiastically taught to jitterbug at family gatherings.
Colleen loved and spoiled her pets, especially her Schnauzers, Trouble and Trouble 2, and her Bichon Frise, Baxter.
Colleen was a member of the Coronado Baptist Church in Oildale, where she enjoyed attending services and volunteering with the many friends she made there.
She was preceded in death by her husband Carl, parents Jack and Velma Bobbitt, aunt Thelma Stephenson and cousin Trucilla Harmon.
Cremation services conducted by Mallory-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory of Stigler, Oklahoma.