CONNIE BOMAR

January 19, 1954 - July 7, 2020

Connie Bomar was born January 19, 1954, in Bakersfield, CA, to Robert "Bob" Bomar and Helen Bomar. Her life was centered around family, church, and her many, many friendships.

She began her love affair with education and the English language at Mt. Vernon Elementary, Sierra Jr. High, and East Bakersfield High School, where she graduated in 1972. Her mind was truly extraordinary. She was a talented home decorator and accomplished artist, not only with a brush, but also with her melodious singing voice, as well as her beautiful way with words. One conversation with Connie would elevate your spirits with her wit, wisdom, and lively optimism, and would likely raise your IQ by a few points. After graduation, Connie attended California Christian College, where she traveled each week with the singing ensemble, "The Dormettes", and was later hired to teach English. Her love for people was evident with the many friends she made and kept for life during her various experiences. She was able to put her social talents into all areas of her work, such as sales for MedMart and Verizon, as well as a position as a director of a medical clinic.

Connie was fully dedicated to her family. After the passing of her brother and mother, Connie wholly dedicated herself into caring for her father for his remaining years. She then turned to her cousin Jim, and his wife Cheryl, who supported her through thick and thin in the years after her father's passing. They became her confidantes, her problem-solvers, her companions, and even her shopping buddies.

Anyone who knew Connie knows that her presence could light up a room. Everything about her shone with a natural confidence that not even cancer could tame, and a love for people that would immediately fill the room. Her effortless humor would almost certainly have you in stitches sometime during a conversation. Her laughter was infectious, her words of encouragement were a balm to the soul, and her willingness to serve made spending time with her a truly enjoyable experience.

She was a true and loyal friend. She was invested in the lives of her friends, cared deeply for their families, and made sure to remember specific details of their day-to-day struggles. Whether it was a shopping trip with Elaine, a heart-to-heart with Margie, a trip to church with Angie, a vacation with Sid and Kathy, or quality time with Vivian at Brookdale, Connie devoted herself to her friendships. Many of her friends will cherish her beautiful handwritten letters that were always a work of art not only in penmanship, but in the extraordinary way she weaved words into a masterpiece. She was a friend who would pick you up when you fell down, and if she couldn't pick you up, she would lie down with you and listen for a while.

Connie entered into eternal rest on July 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Bob, her mother, Helen, her sister Patty, her brother, Robert, and many friends and relatives. She will be forever missed by her cousin Jim and wife, Cheryl, as well as aunts, many cousins, and countless friends.

'Till we meet on the other side, Dear Connie. Enjoy Heaven for all of us. We love you and will forever miss you.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Heart Association and UCLA Children's Research for Scoliosis.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date.