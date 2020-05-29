Connie Hernandez
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CONNIE HERNANDEZ
February 12, 1944 - May 26, 2020 Connie was born in Bakersfield, California to Angel and Florentina Montanio. She is survived by her husband of 56 years Joe Hernandez, daughter Patricia Younger (Kent), son Anthony Hernandez, grandchildren Brittney, Brittanie, Ben, Aaron, Heather and Brycin, brothers Angel, Arthur (Lynn) and Joseph Montanio, sister Arlene Mesa (Paul), sisters-in-law Evelyn and Katherine Montanio, seven great-grandchildren, and multiple nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Felix and Richard Montanio. She was a faithful servant of God and was as a matriarch to her entire family. Visitation will be at Basham Funeral Care Chapel on Friday, May 29, 2020, from 5-9pm; with Rosary at 7pm. Socially distanced cemetery service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 10am. https://www.bashamfuneralcare.com/obituary/consuelo-connie-hernandez/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Basham Funeral Care
Send Flowers
MAY
29
Rosary
07:00 PM
Basham Funeral Care
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Basham Funeral Care
3312 Niles St
Bakersfield, CA 93306
(661)873-8200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved