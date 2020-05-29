CONNIE HERNANDEZ
February 12, 1944 - May 26, 2020 Connie was born in Bakersfield, California to Angel and Florentina Montanio. She is survived by her husband of 56 years Joe Hernandez, daughter Patricia Younger (Kent), son Anthony Hernandez, grandchildren Brittney, Brittanie, Ben, Aaron, Heather and Brycin, brothers Angel, Arthur (Lynn) and Joseph Montanio, sister Arlene Mesa (Paul), sisters-in-law Evelyn and Katherine Montanio, seven great-grandchildren, and multiple nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Felix and Richard Montanio. She was a faithful servant of God and was as a matriarch to her entire family. Visitation will be at Basham Funeral Care Chapel on Friday, May 29, 2020, from 5-9pm; with Rosary at 7pm. Socially distanced cemetery service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 10am. https://www.bashamfuneralcare.com/obituary/consuelo-connie-hernandez/
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 29, 2020.